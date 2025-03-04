TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE TPVG opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $320.91 million, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

