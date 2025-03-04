Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.44 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 357790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.91).

Trifast Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £92.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.20.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Trifast’s payout ratio is presently -62.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trifast

In other news, insider Nicholas Mills purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($100,844.57). Also, insider Iain Percival acquired 63,529 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £49,552.62 ($62,463.91). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 403,529 shares of company stock worth $32,635,262. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Trifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Trifast plc (LSE Main listing: symbol: TRI)
Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.

Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.