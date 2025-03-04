Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.64 and last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 13518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TRNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Transcat Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $694.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at $147,108.20. This represents a 169.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 873,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 332,064 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,798,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

