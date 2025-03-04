Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVDS traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 4.19. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $78.27.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.5859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
