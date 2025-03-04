Traders Purchase High Volume of TKO Group Put Options (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 13,133 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 7,469 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 117,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,579,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. This trade represents a 4.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 156,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471,917.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,268,900.80. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TKO Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 12,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.78. 883,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

