Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Toyo Tire stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Toyo Tire has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Toyo Tire Company Profile

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

