Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Stock Performance
Toyo Tire stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Toyo Tire has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.
Toyo Tire Company Profile
