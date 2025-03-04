Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after buying an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 746,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,105,000 after buying an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

