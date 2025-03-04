Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

