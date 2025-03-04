Torray Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.4% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,239,273.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,600.27. The trade was a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,043. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

