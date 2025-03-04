Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.40), with a volume of 207685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Topps Tiles Stock Down 3.4 %

Topps Tiles Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.17 million, a PE ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

