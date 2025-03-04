Top Solar Stocks To Research – March 4th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that focus on the production, development, and distribution of solar energy technologies such as solar panels, inverters, and solar power systems. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the renewable energy sector and benefit from the growing global shift toward sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,215,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,267,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $9.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $500.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $518.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.75.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

