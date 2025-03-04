Top Music Stocks To Watch Now – March 4th

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Best Buy, and Western Digital are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the music industry. This can include record labels, streaming services, music publishing firms, concert promoters, and companies that manufacture musical instruments or audio technology, all of which contribute to the overall value of the music ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $205.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,761,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,003,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $238.35. 29,150,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,774,316. The company has a market cap of $3.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.32. 19,130,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,383,078. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded down $13.92 on Tuesday, hitting $585.94. 1,915,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.75 and its 200 day moving average is $448.32. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $249.58 and a 52 week high of $652.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,392,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,437. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY traded down $9.87 on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,077,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.69. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 5,124,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $61.16.

