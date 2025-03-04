Top Mid Cap Stocks To Research – March 2nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Enphase Energy, SoundHound AI, MARA, APA, and Mosaic are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with market capitalizations that fall between small-cap and large-cap stocks, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks are seen as less volatile than small caps but with more growth potential than large caps, making them an attractive option for investors seeking a balance between risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $31.39. 99,083,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,806,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 153,546,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,608,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.33. 18,713,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,149. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SOUN stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 89,214,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,569,809. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 63,279,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,039,633. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

APA (APA)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.70. 40,476,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $36.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APA

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

MOS traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,050,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

See Also