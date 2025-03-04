Top Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 3rd

NVIDIA, Accenture, Future FinTech Group, Globant, SK Telecom, PowerUp Acquisition, and Xiao-I are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in developing, enabling, or capitalizing on the metaverse—a digital environment where users interact in immersive, interconnected virtual spaces. These companies may include tech firms, gaming studios, hardware manufacturers, and content creators that are driving or benefiting from the shift toward integrated virtual and augmented reality experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $9.85 on Monday, hitting $115.07. 177,943,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,662,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $347.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.10. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $217.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

FTFT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,712,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,111. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $3.79 on Monday, hitting $146.74. 281,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,558. Globant has a 1-year low of $145.42 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SK Telecom stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of PWUP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 194,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. PowerUp Acquisition has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.80.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

NASDAQ:AIXI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,075. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18.

