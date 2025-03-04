Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 3rd

Tesla, Li Auto, Enphase Energy, Rivian Automotive, and XPeng are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that manufacture electric vehicles or produce the components, technologies, and infrastructure essential for their operation. Investors in these stocks are betting on the continued growth and innovation within the green transportation sector driven by the global shift towards sustainable energy and reduced fossil fuel reliance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.25. 62,396,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,772,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.51. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $920.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,591. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

ENPH traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,497,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432,770. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

XPEV traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.33. 8,373,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,078,960. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Read More