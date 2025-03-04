Top Biotech Stocks To Research – March 4th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Illumina are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks represent shares in companies that utilize biological processes to develop drugs, therapies, and diagnostic technologies. They are often considered high-risk, high-reward investments due to heavy reliance on scientific innovation, lengthy regulatory processes, and market fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.04. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $516.22. The stock had a trading volume of 865,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,720. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.32 and its 200-day moving average is $564.35.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,158. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $487.00. 504,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.95 and its 200 day moving average is $461.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.81.

