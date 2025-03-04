Top Bank Stocks To Consider – March 3rd

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fiserv, Vertiv, Mastercard, and PayPal are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in providing banking services, such as taking deposits, making loans, and managing investments. These stocks are often impacted by economic conditions, interest rate changes, and regulatory policies, making them key indicators of the overall health of the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $508.30. 15,958,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,941,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.05 and its 200-day moving average is $503.57. The stock has a market cap of $320.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.48. 17,744,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,509,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $356.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.28. 2,837,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Fiserv stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.11.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,618,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,748,040. Vertiv has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $578.89. The stock had a trading volume of 984,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $582.23.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.23. 6,537,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,768,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

