Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in February

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 758.0 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of TTUUF opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

