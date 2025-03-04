Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAMGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

TTAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Titan America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TTAM stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Titan America has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Titan America Company Profile

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

