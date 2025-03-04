Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$260.45 and last traded at C$259.13, with a volume of 102941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$258.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$270.33.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$239.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$233.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total value of C$568,432.59. Insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

