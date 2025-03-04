Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 587889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Thermal Energy International Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$22.50 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

Further Reading

