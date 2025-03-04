Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Themes Gold Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Themes Gold Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.66% of Themes Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AUMI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

Themes Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

