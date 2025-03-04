The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,391,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,561 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,329,000 after acquiring an additional 855,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

