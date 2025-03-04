The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,084 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $349,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.26 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,281 shares in the company, valued at $107,881,919.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,664. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

