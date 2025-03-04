The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55), with a volume of 1647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.56).

The Pebble Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58), for a total value of £32,551.20 ($41,641.55). Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.