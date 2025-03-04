The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $604.84 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.42 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $617.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.16. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

