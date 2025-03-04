The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZETA. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

NYSE ZETA opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zeta Global by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 25.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

