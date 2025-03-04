The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.66. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
