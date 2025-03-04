The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.66. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

