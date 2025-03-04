The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $169.97 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
Shares of DSGX stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $84.83 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
