The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $169.97 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $84.83 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 0.99.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

