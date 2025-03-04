The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Boeing by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.64. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $203.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

