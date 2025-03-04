TFS Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 364.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 364.5%.

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.72. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,406.08. The trade was a 25.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,062.84. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,153,560 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

