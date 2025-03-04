Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at D. Boral Capital

Research analysts at D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Tevogen Bio Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TVGN opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Tevogen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tevogen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tevogen Bio by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tevogen Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107,566 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tevogen Bio by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

