Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,400,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,875,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 208,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 197,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

