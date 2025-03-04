Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.33 ($0.19). 7,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 15,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.32 ($0.19).

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.92.

About Tetragon Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.