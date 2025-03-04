Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.