Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $560.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $318.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.88 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $77,079.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 913,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $4,190,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Creative Planning increased its position in Stitch Fix by 32.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

