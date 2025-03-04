TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $36.59.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.