TARS AI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.11 Million (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. TARS AI has a market cap of $70.11 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TARS AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TARS AI has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,732.44 or 0.99865534 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,462.77 or 0.99543902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TARS AI’s genesis date was May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 999,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 999,999,988 with 691,685,195 in circulation. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.10267641 USD and is down -18.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $8,705,887.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TARS AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TARS AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

