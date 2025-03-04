Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.800-9.800 EPS.

Target Trading Down 3.2 %

TGT opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $142.28. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Target alerts:

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.