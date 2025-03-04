Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TALO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy Stock Down 7.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 787.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.89. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.