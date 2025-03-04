Tacita Capital Inc Sells 55 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.09 and a 200-day moving average of $524.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

