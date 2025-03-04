Tacita Capital Inc Sells 146 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.