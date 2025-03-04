Tacita Capital Inc Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

PYPL opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

