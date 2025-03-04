Tacita Capital Inc Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

CI opened at $311.50 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.34.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

