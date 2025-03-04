T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

