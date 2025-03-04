T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.26.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

