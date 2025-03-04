Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 122.20 ($1.55), with a volume of 566085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.64).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 230 ($2.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

Synthomer Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

