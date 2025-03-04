Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 122.20 ($1.55), with a volume of 566085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.64).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 230 ($2.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
