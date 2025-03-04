Synergy Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

