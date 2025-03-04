Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $183.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

