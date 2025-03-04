Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.81 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 249,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

